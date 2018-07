FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Solo Single "This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released a solo new single / video entitled "This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio" (which it did). Check out the clip below.

Boyd recently released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Photo by Momo Lambkin