FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD's New Solo Instrumental Album Available

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checked in with the following update:

"My debut solo instruMENTAL album, Lifting The Curse, is finally available everywhere on earth! I must insist you stream this track called 'Was It Something I Said?' which features drums by the outrageously wicked Emily Dolan Davies."

The Lifting The Curse album tracklist is as follows:

"Circle Of Sixes"

"Notational Witchery"

"The Earth Is B Flat"

"Music In The Murder House"

"Tails & Entrails"

"This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio"

"Was It Something I Said?"

"Little Toad"

"Lifting The Curse"

Lifting The Curse is available on Spotify here. Physical copies of the album will be available soon.