FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD's New Solo Instrumental Album Available
November 12, 2019, an hour ago
Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checked in with the following update:
"My debut solo instruMENTAL album, Lifting The Curse, is finally available everywhere on earth! I must insist you stream this track called 'Was It Something I Said?' which features drums by the outrageously wicked Emily Dolan Davies."
The Lifting The Curse album tracklist is as follows:
"Circle Of Sixes"
"Notational Witchery"
"The Earth Is B Flat"
"Music In The Murder House"
"Tails & Entrails"
"This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio"
"Was It Something I Said?"
"Little Toad"
"Lifting The Curse"
Lifting The Curse is available on Spotify here. Physical copies of the album will be available soon.