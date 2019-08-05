FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Shares Audio Snippets From Forthcoming Solo Instrumental Album

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has posted three clips from his upcoming solo instrumental album below. which is due to be released in the fall. Check them out below.

"Circle of Sixes"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster 
Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd 
Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Photo by Momo Lambkin



