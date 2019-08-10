FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Shares "Lifting The Curse" Audio Snippet From Forthcoming Solo Instrumental Album

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has posted another clip from his upcoming solo instrumental album, which is due to be released in the fall. Check out "Lifting The Curse" below along with three previously released audio snippets.

"Lifting The Curse"

"Circle of Sixes"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Photo by Momo Lambkin