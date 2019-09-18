FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD To Release New Instrumental Solo Album This Fall; Two Videos In The Works

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has checked in with the following update:

"Hey all! Here is an update on the progress of my new instrumental CD entitled Lifting The Curse.

First, I apologize for the lack of blog posts -I still have a pulse! I've been trying to stuff a 10lb summer in a 5lb bag. The result of all the extra work hours, education, and expense, will be a brand new instrumental CD that I am already extremely proud of. And the good news - it is FINISHED! There are a few technical things that need to happen in order to get it ready for distribution, so expect a release time around Halloween.

So far, I have two new music videos to promote the album; 'The Earth Is B Flat' is finished and will be ready for intergalactic viewing on September 24th! The second video, 'Circle Of Sixes', is mostly filmed, and will be released soon after. Rock and/or Roll!"

Boyd recently posted some clips from Lifting The Curse. Check out the audio snippets below.

"Lifting The Curse"

"Circle of Sixes"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering