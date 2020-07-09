FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Performs DAVID BOWIE And QUEEN Hits With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE In Toronto (Video)

Iin the clip below, shot in downtown Toronto on July 8th, Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik singer Nicholas Walsh performs David Bowie's "Life On Mars" and Queen's "Love Of My Life."

"We do this to show our reverence for the Frontline Workers and our respect for the changing times. We also do this because we miss everyone!"

The peformance begins at the 8:00 minute mark.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin and based in Toronto, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest albums performed live without all the gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as "the world's best musicians," Classic Albums Live has defined itself as a mainstay in Performing Arts Centres across North America.

