FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's "Tunnel Of Love"
May 12, 2020, 26 minutes ago
"A few weeks ago while self isolating, I was doing some organizing and came across this track... it made me smile," says Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh.
"I decided to finish the production, recording a few more parts and mixing it for human consumption. Some years back, I was asked to record and contribute a track for a Bruce Springsteen tribute record and I chose to do my take of 'Tunnel Of Love'. The album was never given the green light, so now I share this song with you."
Musicians:
Nick Walsh - Vocals, Electric Guitars, Keyboards
Laurie Green - Bass Guitar
Sheldon Thomas - Drums
Sean Baillie - Acoustic Guitar
Gene Scarpelli - Guitar Solo
Produced by Nick Walsh