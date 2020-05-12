FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's "Tunnel Of Love"

"A few weeks ago while self isolating, I was doing some organizing and came across this track... it made me smile," says Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh.

"I decided to finish the production, recording a few more parts and mixing it for human consumption. Some years back, I was asked to record and contribute a track for a Bruce Springsteen tribute record and I chose to do my take of 'Tunnel Of Love'. The album was never given the green light, so now I share this song with you."

Musicians:

Nick Walsh - Vocals, Electric Guitars, Keyboards

Laurie Green - Bass Guitar

Sheldon Thomas - Drums

Sean Baillie - Acoustic Guitar

Gene Scarpelli - Guitar Solo

Produced by Nick Walsh