FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of DOKKEN's "Kiss Of Death" (Audio)

Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has posted something special on social media; a cover of Dokken' "Kiss Of Death" from the band's Back For The Attack album (1987).

Nick: "I always have a good time doing old school metal covers with these boys. Cheers!"

Vocals: Nick Walsh

Guitars: Andrew Tsourounis

Bass: Daniel Tsourounis

Drums: Andrew Suarez

On December 19th, 2019 Walsh joined Canadian rock tribute band Loonie Tunes on stage at The Edge Lounge in Ajax, Ontario for a cover of Slik Toxik's "White Lies, Black Truth". Famous Underground bassist Laurie Green also joined in on the action. Check out the video below.