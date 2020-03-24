FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of DOKKEN's "Kiss Of Death" (Audio)
Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has posted something special on social media; a cover of Dokken' "Kiss Of Death" from the band's Back For The Attack album (1987).
Nick: "I always have a good time doing old school metal covers with these boys. Cheers!"
Vocals: Nick Walsh
Guitars: Andrew Tsourounis
Bass: Daniel Tsourounis
Drums: Andrew Suarez
On December 19th, 2019 Walsh joined Canadian rock tribute band Loonie Tunes on stage at The Edge Lounge in Ajax, Ontario for a cover of Slik Toxik's "White Lies, Black Truth". Famous Underground bassist Laurie Green also joined in on the action. Check out the video below.