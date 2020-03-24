FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of DOKKEN's "Kiss Of Death" (Audio)

March 24, 2020, an hour ago

news nick walsh dokken famous underground slik toxik heavy metal

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of DOKKEN's "Kiss Of Death" (Audio)

Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has posted something special on social media; a cover of Dokken' "Kiss Of Death" from the band's Back For The Attack album (1987).

Nick: "I always have a good time doing old school metal covers with these boys. Cheers!"

Vocals: Nick Walsh
Guitars: Andrew Tsourounis
Bass: Daniel Tsourounis
Drums: Andrew Suarez

On December 19th, 2019 Walsh joined Canadian rock tribute band Loonie Tunes on stage at The Edge Lounge in Ajax, Ontario for a cover of Slik Toxik's "White Lies, Black Truth". Famous Underground bassist Laurie Green also joined in on the action. Check out the video below.



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews