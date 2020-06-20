FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of RUFUS THOMAS Classic "Walkin' The Dog"
June 20, 2020, 13 minutes ago
Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has checked in with the following update:
"Hey Ya'll, here is a track that I had the opportunity to do with some of my dear friends during this time of no live concerts. Originally, I was hoping to cover a Zeppelin song but Rick wasn't set up to track at his place and had the drums already recorded for this one. Enjoy!"
Nick Walsh - lead vocals, rhythm guitars
Dom Polito - lead and rhythm guitars
Laurie Green - bass guitar
Rick Vatour - drums