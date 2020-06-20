FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of RUFUS THOMAS Classic "Walkin' The Dog"

June 20, 2020, 13 minutes ago

news slik toxik nick walsh famous underground hard rock

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / Ex-SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Posts Cover Of RUFUS THOMAS Classic "Walkin' The Dog"

Famous Underground / ex-Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has checked in with the following update:

"Hey Ya'll, here is a track that I had the opportunity to do with some of my dear friends during this time of no live concerts. Originally, I was hoping to cover a Zeppelin song but Rick wasn't set up to track at his place and had the drums already recorded for this one. Enjoy!"

Nick Walsh - lead vocals, rhythm guitars 
Dom Polito - lead and rhythm guitars 
Laurie Green - bass guitar
Rick Vatour - drums



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Latest Reviews