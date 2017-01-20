FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Frontman NICK WALSH Performs LED ZEPPELIN With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE This Weekend In Alberta

Famous Underground and former Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh has checked in with the following:

"This weekend Classic Albums Live hits Western Canada! We will be performing Led Zeppelin ll as the featured album and a second set of classics from the Zep catalogue."

Dates are as follows:

January

20 - Esplanade Main Theatre - Medicine Hat, AB

21 - Festival Place - Sherwood Park, AB

Go to this location for ticket information.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin and based in Toronto, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest albums performed live without all the gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as "the world's best musicians," Classic Albums Live has defined itself as a mainstay in Performing Arts Centres across North America.

Go to this location for more information.