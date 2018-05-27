FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Frontman NICK WALSH Teams Up With Guitarist AVI ROSENFELD Again; New Song "Serenade To The Heroes" Available For Free Download

Canadian vocalist Nick Walsh (Famous Underground, Classic Albums Live, Slik Toxik) has teamed up once again with Israeli guitarist Avi Rosenfeld, this time for an original song called "Serenade To The Heroes". Check it out below.

Rosenfeld: "From the album Very Heepy Very Purple VIII, my 39th album. Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Rainbow, Dio, Iron Maiden and other classic bands had a huge influence on my music, and together with amazing musicians from all over the world we've created this special album. Hard rock music is full with passion and power, drama and feel. It can tell a story." 

"Serenade To The Heroes" features:

Avi Rosenfeld - guitar, music, lyrics 
Nick Walsh - vocals 
Thomas Lofholm - drums 
George Schiessl - bass 
Alf Shumacher - Hammond 

Very Heepy Very Purple VIII is available for free download (or name your price) at this location.

Walsh and Rosenfeld previously worked together on the song "Battles Rain", which appeared on Rosenfeld's album Very Heepy Very Purple VI in 2017.



