FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Gearing Up For Release Of New "Corrupted" Digital Single

Toronto-based Famous Underground, featuring former Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh, will release a new digital single entitled "Corrupted" on February 24th. BraveWords has heard the single in advance, and it's safe to say fans and the haters are in for a surprise. Watch the band's official Facebook page here for updates.

Walsh recently checked in with the following news:

"With the advent of the internet it gives me great pleasure to be able to collaborate with different artists from around the world without even meeting them. In this case, if you are a fan of Dio, Purple, Heep or Maiden check out this cool track I did with Avi Rosenfeld of Israel. Crank it up!"

Rosenfeld: "'Battles Rain', a song from my 30th album Very Heepy Very Purple VI. Fantasy classic hard rock influenced by Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Rainbow, Iron Maiden. Download / listen to the album for free here. Share it with your friends!"

Check out "Battles Rain" featuring Nick Walsh below.