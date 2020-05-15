FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "Was It Something I Said?" Featuring Former THE DARKNESS Drummer EMILY DOLAN DAVIES

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd recently released his debut solo instrumental album, Lifting The Curse. he has released a video for the track "Was It Something I Said?" featuring drummer Emily Dolan Davies (Kim Wilde, The Darkness).

Boyd: "It's a whole lot of goofy fun. I don't know about you, but I think some goofy fun is a welcome change..."

The Lifting The Curse album tracklist is as follows:

"Circle Of Sixes"

"Notational Witchery"

"The Earth Is B Flat"

"Music In The Murder House"

"Tails & Entrails"

"This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio"

"Was It Something I Said?"

"Little Toad"

"Lifting The Curse"

Lifting The Curse is available on Spotify here.