FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "Was It Something I Said?" Featuring Former THE DARKNESS Drummer EMILY DOLAN DAVIES

May 15, 2020, 22 minutes ago

news famous underground creeping beauty the darkness darren michael boyd emily dolan davies riff notes

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "Was It Something I Said?" Featuring Former THE DARKNESS Drummer EMILY DOLAN DAVIES

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd recently released his debut solo instrumental album, Lifting The Curse. he has released a video for the track "Was It Something I Said?" featuring drummer Emily Dolan Davies (Kim Wilde, The Darkness). 

Boyd: "It's a whole lot of goofy fun. I don't know about you, but I think some goofy fun is a welcome change..."

The Lifting The Curse album tracklist is as follows:

"Circle Of Sixes"
"Notational Witchery"
"The Earth Is B Flat"
"Music In The Murder House"
"Tails & Entrails"
"This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio"
"Was It Something I Said?"
"Little Toad"
"Lifting The Curse"

Lifting The Curse is available on Spotify here.



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

ANONYMUS Premieres "Sobrevir"

Latest Reviews