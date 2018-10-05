FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist's CREEPING BEAUTY Release Official "This Time" Video
Canadian bashers Creeping Beauty, featuring Famous Underground guitarist Darren Michael Boyd, have released an official video for the song "This Time". Check it out below.
Check out the Creeping Beauty official Facebook page here.
Darren Michael Boyd recently released a solo new single / video entitled "This Song Won't Get Played On The Radio" (which it did). Check out the clip below.
Boyd recently released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.
Lead vocals - Mitch Foster
Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd
Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering