FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH Performing QUEEN's A Night At The Opera With CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE; Southern Ontario And Canadian East Coast Dates Announced

Classic Albums Live featuring vocalist Nick Walsh (Famous Underground, ex-Slik Toxik) is out on the road once again, this time performing Queen's Night At The Opera. He has posted the following update:

"Here are the dates that I will be singing for Classic Albums Live presentation of Queen: A Night At The Opera. It will be nice to be touring in Canada for awhile."

Video clips from the current set are available below courtesy of Susan Pindus.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin and based in Toronto, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest albums performed live without all the gimmickry and cheesy impersonations. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as "the world's best musicians," Classic Albums Live has defined itself as a mainstay in Performing Arts Centres across North America.

