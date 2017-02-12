FAMOUS UNDERGROUND - Video Of BOB MARLEY / MEGADETH Mash-Up Studio Recording

Famous Underground have decided to do a studio version of their Bob Marley / Megadeth mash-up of "Peace Sells" and "Get Up Stand Up" as the B-Side for the upcoming Digital 45 "Corrupted". Below is a clip of frontman Nick Walsh performing the vocal track in the control room live off the floor.

Famous Underground will release their new digital single "Corrupted" on February 24th. Watch the band's official Facebook page for updates.

In live news, Famous Underground will play The Rockpile in their hometown of Toronto, Ontario on April 1st.