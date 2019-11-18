FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Working On New Album For 2020 Release; Frontman NICK WALSH's VICTORY VOX Project Now Available

Famous Underground / Slik Toxik / Classic Albums Live frontman Nick Walsh has checked in with the following update:

"Hey There! I have had lots of folks asking me what I have been doing musically for the last little while as they have not heard any new material from me in some time. Well, as most of you know I have been performing rather regularly with Classic Albums Live which has kept me quite busy on the road. However, creativity never sleeps.

Earlier this year, I had the opportunity to work with the label HardMD/APM to co-write and record 2 albums worth of material with composer / producer Ross Hardy. The main purpose for these recordings are for licensing to film, television, games and other forms of media entertainment. With this release the main theme throughout is motivation, inspiration and achieving ones goal, hence why it is pretty much sports-oriented.

The record is called Victory Vox, and can be heard on most of the various platforms in which we now consume our music i.e. Spotify, Google Play, Apple Music, YouTube, etc.

All the while doing this, I have almost completed all of the song writing and pre-production for the next Famous Underground album which we are gunning for a 2020 release."

Check out Victory Vox via Spotify here.

The clip below features Walsh with Classic Albums Live performing the Led Zeppelin classic "Dazed And Confused". The footage was shot at the Q107 studios in Toronto.