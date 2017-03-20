Fan-Filmed Video Of ALICE IN CHAINS, MACHINE HEAD, SKID ROW Members Performing At RANDY RHOADS Remembered 2017

On March 19th at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, drummer Brian Tichy (The Dead Daises, Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne) and his producing partner Joe Sutton brought an A-list of musicains together to honour legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads - on the 35th anniversary of his passing. Randy Rhoads died when he was just 25 years old in a tragic plane accident while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne and the Blizzard Of Ozz band.

Fan-filmed video footage of the concert, courtesy of California Rock News, can be seen below.

RRR House Band "The Madmen":

Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Dio) - bass

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Foreigner, Billy Idol) - drums

Dewey Bragg (Moth, Kill Devil Hill) - vocals

Steve Ferlazzo - keyboards

RRR Special Guests:

Kelle Rhoads

Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio

Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction)

Neil Turbin (Anthrax)

Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio)

Jimmy D'Anda (Bulletboys)

Chas West (Jason Bonham, Lynch Mob)

Mike Inez (Alice In Chains)

RRR Guitarists:

Sin Quirin (Ministry)

Ira Black (Westfield Massacre, Lizzy Borden)

Jimmy Burkard (Billy Idol)

Phil Demmel (Machine Head)

Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

Walter Ino (Survivor)

Brian Tichy (The Dead Daisies, Pride & Glory, Gilby Clarke)

Roy Z (Halford, Bruce Dickinson)

August Zadra (Dennis DeYoung)

Johnny Blade (The Young Royals)

Mark Zavon (Kill Devil Hill)







