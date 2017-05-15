Fan-Filmed Video Of COREY TAYLOR Singing PRINCE, JUDAS PRIEST Classics At Inaugural Strange 80s Benefit Concert

On May 14th at the inaugural Strange 80s benefit concert at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, California, Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor spoke with with Rob Herrera of Front Row Live Ent. about Stone Sour’s new album Hydrograd, which will be released June 30th. Taylor talked about the production process, the new sound and his support for Sweet Relief Fund.

Later that evening, Corey Taylor, along with Scott Ian (Anthrax), Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver), Jinxx (Black Veil Brides) and others covered the timeless anthems of the '80s.

Amateur video footage of Taylor singing Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" and "1999", along with "Electric Eye" by Judas Priest can be enjoyed below.

All proceeds went to Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to provide financial assistance to career musicians and music industry workers in need due to illness, disability or age-related problems.



