FARGO Launch Official Lyric Video For "Buzz Buzz"

German hard rock band, Fargo, have released a lyric video for "Buzz Buzz", a track from their comeback album, Constellation, released last year via Steamhammer/SPV. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

"Step Back"

"Leave It"

"Mind Your Own Business"

"Loser's Blues"

"Buzz Buzz"

"Cross To Bear"

"Don't Talk"

"Southern Breeze"

"Boozy Vivienne"

"What's Wrong"

"Goddess Of Destiny"

"Goodnight"

"Buzz Buzz" lyric video:

"Step Back" video:

"Leave It" video:

(Photo - martinhuch.de)