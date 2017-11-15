Faroe Islands' HAMFERD Debut "Hon Syndrast" Lyric Video; Támsins Likam Album Details Revealed

Metal Blade Records recently announced the signing of up-and-coming doomsters Hamferð from the Faroe Islands. The band's new album, Támsins Likam, will be released on January 12th, and is available for pre-order here. A lyric video for the album track "Hon Syndrast" can be found below.

"Támsins Likam" tracklisting:

"Fylgisflog"

"Stygd"

"Tvístevndur Meldur"

"Frosthvarv"

"Hon Syndrast"

"Vápn Í Anda"

"Hon Syndrast" lyric video:

About Hamferð:

Hamferð refers to an apparition: the image of a person facing death, appearing before his or her loved ones as an omen.

"Faroese doom metal" is a powerful sound. Exclusive to this self-styled tag is Hamferð. For a near decade, the funeral dressed sextet has been casting a unique expression rooted in conceptual tragedy and intense, narrative doom metal.

"Hamferð is heavily inspired by our natural surroundings and our cultural heritage. Those aspects combine into unique feelings and atmospheres which we attempt to describe through our music", comments guitarist Theodor Kapnas.

Faroese history and folklore are mixed together with grand atmospheres, a trademark that has earned worldwide attention. Stages at festivals such as Inferno, Midgardsblot, Tuska, Summer Breeze, Wacken and many more have been turned into funerary ceremonies. Touring with bands like Amorphis and Moonsorrow has further garnered the band a respected reputation due to strong yet solemn live performances.

The lyrical and conceptual approach is ambitious in scope. People are drawn to it, even though the band sings in their native tongue, Faroese. With a highly engaging idea concerning lyrics and songwriting, the hour has arrived to close a conceptual trilogy which commenced with the 2010 EP Vilst er siðsta fet, continued with the internationally acclaimed 2013 full-length album Evst, and is now concluded with the new album, soon to be announced.

Check out a live video of Hamferð performing "Vrain" in the cathedral of Torshavn:

Hamferð lineup:

Jon Aldara - Vocals

John Egholm - Guitar

Theodor Kapnas - Guitar

Isak Petersen - Bass

Esmar Joensen - Keyboards

Remi Johannesen - Drums

(Photo - Beinta a Torkilsheyggi)