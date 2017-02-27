FARSOT - New Album Fail·lure Due In April

Experimental black metal band Farsot will release its third album, Fail·lure, on April 21st via Prophecy Productions / Lupus Lounge. Produced by V. Santura (Triptykon, Secrets Of The Moon), Fail·lure merges Farsot’s avant-garde songwriting with original black metal arrangements and a dynamism that could only come from one of the world’s most ambitious underground bands.

A blend of "failure" and "allure," Fail·lure is conceptually inspired by the critically acclaimed Peter Greenaway film, Drowning By Numbers, which won the award for Best Artistic Contribution at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, as well as Art Nouveau works such as Khnopff's Ishtar, Klimt's Water Serpents, Kotarbinski's Kiss Of Medusa and Schwabe's La Vague. The album art features a sculpture by French artist Denis Lavoyer that depicts a female idealized with threatening, claw-like branches for arms, addressing the inevitable dilemma between fascination and mania and seeming rifts between the sexes; it is an allegory of life as an endless game that cannot be won.

Tracklisting:

"Vitriolic"

"Circular Stains"

"With Obsidian Hands"

"Undercurrents"

"The Antagonist"

"A Hundred To Nothing"

Pre-order Fail·lure at this location.

More in line with Farsot’s debut |||| (2007) than its predecessor Insects (2011), Fail·lure musically mashes the feelings of failure (the act or instance of failing or proving unsuccessful) and allure (the quality of being powerfully and mysteriously attractive or fascinating) to create a soundtrack to delusion, desire, disgust, power, weakness, winners, losers, crime, punishment, man and woman and life and death.

Fail·lure will be released on CD in Arigato-Pac (with die-cut cover), as gatefold 2xLP, 2xCD book (18x18cm, 60 pages, incl. liner notes to all songs and additional photography) as well as complete box set (with gatefold 2xLP, 2xCD book, music video and art prints). Gatefold 2xLP and 2xCD book will also contain the audio bonus track, "Watertower Conspiracy", a 20 minute ambient work by G.B. / ColdWorld, which adapts motifs from all of the Fail·lure album tracks.