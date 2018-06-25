FASTER PUSSYCAT - 2018 Summer Tour Schedule Updated
June 25, 2018, 6 minutes ago
Next month, Faster Pussycat - led by vocalist Taime Downe, along with guitarists Xristian Simon and Ace Von Johnson, bassist Danny Nordahl, and drummer Chad Stewart - will hit the road Stateside.
Comedian / television host Don Jamieson will join Faster Pussycat for the duration of the tour, with all-female Guns N' Roses tribute band Paradise Kitty playing select dates. The complete list of confirmed shows is as follows:
July
5 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA
6 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA
7 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
8 - Paris Theater - Portland, OR
9 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
11 - The Roadhouse - Idaho Falls, ID
12 - Leatherheads Sports Bar - Draper, UT
13 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO
15 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE
18 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO
19 - Fubar - Saint Louis, MO
20 - Slick Willy's - Knoxville, TN
21 - Muddy Creek Saloon - Heath, OH
22 - The Firehouse - Richmond, IN
25 - Greasy Luck Brewpub - New Bedford, MA
26 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY
27 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH
28 - Reverb - Reading, PA
29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
30 - QXT's Nightclub - Newark, NJ
31 - Coda - Cleveland, OH
August
1 - MVP Sports Bar & Grille - Cincinnati, OH
2 - Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL
3 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI
4 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA
5 - RocHaus - West Dundee, IL
7 - Kickstands - Sturgis, SD
8 - Iron Horse Saloon - Sturgis, SD
10 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
11 - Route 47 - Minneapolis, MN
12 - Route 20 Outhouse - Racine, WI
13 - Big's Bar - Sioux Falls, SD
15 - Trees - Dallas, TX
16 - Proof Rooftop Lounge - Houston, TX
17 - OKC Limits - Oklahoma City, OK
18 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK
19 - Texas Mist - Austin, TX
23 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ
24 - The Cave - Big Bear Lake, CA
25 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV
26 - Slidebar Rock N Roll Kitchen - Fullerton, CA