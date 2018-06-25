FASTER PUSSYCAT - 2018 Summer Tour Schedule Updated

Next month, Faster Pussycat - led by vocalist Taime Downe, along with guitarists Xristian Simon and Ace Von Johnson, bassist Danny Nordahl, and drummer Chad Stewart - will hit the road Stateside.

Comedian / television host Don Jamieson will join Faster Pussycat for the duration of the tour, with all-female Guns N' Roses tribute band Paradise Kitty playing select dates. The complete list of confirmed shows is as follows:

July

5 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

6 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

7 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

8 - Paris Theater - Portland, OR

9 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - The Roadhouse - Idaho Falls, ID

12 - Leatherheads Sports Bar - Draper, UT

13 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

15 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

18 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO

19 - Fubar - Saint Louis, MO

20 - Slick Willy's - Knoxville, TN

21 - Muddy Creek Saloon - Heath, OH

22 - The Firehouse - Richmond, IN

25 - Greasy Luck Brewpub - New Bedford, MA

26 - Revolution Bar & Music Hall - Amityville, NY

27 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

28 - Reverb - Reading, PA

29 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

30 - QXT's Nightclub - Newark, NJ

31 - Coda - Cleveland, OH

August

1 - MVP Sports Bar & Grille - Cincinnati, OH

2 - Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL

3 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

4 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

5 - RocHaus - West Dundee, IL

7 - Kickstands - Sturgis, SD

8 - Iron Horse Saloon - Sturgis, SD

10 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

11 - Route 47 - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Route 20 Outhouse - Racine, WI

13 - Big's Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

15 - Trees - Dallas, TX

16 - Proof Rooftop Lounge - Houston, TX

17 - OKC Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

18 - IDL Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

19 - Texas Mist - Austin, TX

23 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

24 - The Cave - Big Bear Lake, CA

25 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Slidebar Rock N Roll Kitchen - Fullerton, CA



