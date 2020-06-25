FASTER PUSSYCAT And ENUFF Z'NUFF - Dates In Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, And More Added To Straight Outta Quarantine 2020 Tour

In a day and age where the inmates are truly running the asylum, Hollywood sleaze-rock legends Faster Pussycat and Chicago glitter rockers Enuff Z'Nuff are pairing up and coming Straight Outta Quarantine throughout North America - showing all the warts, scars and tattoos that only a package like this can.

Featuring the MTV smash hits "House Of Pain", "New Thing", "Bathroom Wall" and "Fly High Michelle", the Straight Outta Quarantine tour is shaping up be one of the biggest rock and roll parties of the fall.

The newly updated routing is as follows:

September

6 - Rainbow Party In The Parking Lot - West Hollywood, CA (F.P. Only)

11 - Rockstar University - Santa Rosa, CA

12 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA (F.P. Only)

15 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

19 - Leatherheads - Salt Lake City, UT

20 - Little B's - Vernal, UT

23 - The Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

25 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO

26 - The Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

30 - Phat Heads II - Green Bay, WI

October

1 - Shangri-La - Ft. Wayne, IN

2 - Diesel Concert Theater - Chesterfield, MI

3 - Rockstarz - Cheektowaga, NY

4 - Average Joe's - Baldwinsville, NY

5 - The Vault Concert Hall - New Bedford, MA

6 - Reverb - Reading, PA

7 - Jergel's - Warrendale, PA

8 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY

9 - The Barn - Zanesville, OH

10 - Neon Room at MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

14 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

16 - Amos' - Charlotte, NC

18 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS

21 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

29 - Cooter's - Eagle Pass, TX

30 - Sam's Burger Joint - El Paso, TX

31 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

November

1 - Ricky D's - El Paso, TX