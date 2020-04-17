FASTER PUSSYCAT And ENUFF Z'NUFF - Straight Outta Quarantine 2020 Tour - Initial Dates Announced

In a day and age where the inmates are truly running the asylum, Hollywood sleaze-rock legends Faster Pussycat and Chicago glitter rockers Enuff Z'Nuff are pairing up and coming Straight Outta Quarantine throughout North America - showing all the warts, scars and tattoos that only a package like this can.

Featuring the MTV smash hits "House Of Pain", "New Thing", "Bathroom Wall" and "Fly High Michelle", the Straight Outta Quarantine tour is shaping up be one of the biggest rock and roll parties of the fall.

Initial dates are as follows, many more TBA.

September

6 - Rainbow Party In The Parking Lot - West Hollywood, CA (F.P. Only)

11 - Rockstar University - Santa Rosa, CA

12 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA (F.P. Only)

15 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

23 - The Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

25 - The Scene - Kansas City, MO

30 - Phat Heads II - Green Bay, WI

October

2 - Diesel Concert Theater - Chesterfield, MI

3 - Rockstarz - Cheektowaga, NY

4 - Average Joe's - Baldwinsville, NY

7 - Jergel's - Warrendale, PA

9 - The Barn - Zanesville, OH

10 - Neon Room at MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

15 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

21 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

31 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX