FASTER PUSSYCAT Guitarist ACE VON JONSON Comments On Frontman TAIME DOWNE's Health Issues; Video Of DANGER DANGER's TED POLEY Singing "Bathroom Wall" At M3 Rock Festival 2017 Available

On the latest edition of the Talking Metal podcast, Ace Von Johnson of Faster Pussycat shares details on Taime Downe's recent health scare which landed him in the hospital and caused him to miss the band's performance at this year's M3 Rock Festival. The Ace Von Johnson interview starts 19:50 into the show.

Von Johnson: "He has got a couple of lifestyle changes that need to be made that I don't think he has any other options about."

The player below also features coverage of the M3 festival and interviews with Jack Russell’s Great White, Vixen, Autograph, and Tony Higbee from Tom Keifer’s band.

Listen to "TM 668 M3 Pt 2 of 2 Faster Pussycat, Autograph, Jack Russell And More" on Spreaker.

Watch video of Danger Danger singer Ted Poley fronting Faster Pussycat at the M3 Rock Festival 2017