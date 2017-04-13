FASTER PUSSYCAT Resume 30 Years Of Sleaze Tour Next Week

The first round of 2017 Faster Pussycat live dates have been announced. Catch vocalist Taime Downe and his band live at the following shows on their Dirty 30 Tour:

April

21 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

22 - Mulcahy's Concert Hall - Wantagh, NY

23 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

25 - Bowery Electric - New York, NY

26 - Bar XIII - Wilmington, DE

27 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - M3 Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

June

16 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

17 - Malone's - Santa Ana, CA

29 - Leatherheads - Draper, UT

30 - Nixon's Rocky Mountain Smokehouse - Ft Collins, CO

July

1 - Buffalo Rose - Golden, CO

5 - The Leaky Barrel - San Antonio, TX

6 - Proof Bar - Houston, TX

7 - Trees - Dallas, TX

8 - City Limits - Oklahoma City, OK

9 - The Scene Rock Bar - Kansas City, MO

12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - New Baltimore, MI

15 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

16 - Cancun Cantina - West Hanover, MD

19 - Musica - Akron, OH

20 - SandBar - Ludington, MI

21 - TBA - Chicago, IL

22 - Turtle Creek Tavern - Columbus, OH

23 - The Barn - Zanesville, OH

28 - The Rockpile - Etobicoke, ON

29 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

30 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

August

5 - The Shrine - Tulsa, OK

September

2 - 02 Academy - Sheffield, UK

8 - Grand Casino - Hinckley, MN

9 - Grand Casino - Hinckley, MN

December

31 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

