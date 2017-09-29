FATAL OPERA Featuring Late MEGADETH Drummer GAR SAMUELSON To See Albums Reissued In October; Details Revealed, Tracks Streaming

Divebomb Records will reissue both of Fatal Opera’s highly acclaimed full-length recordings on October 13th. The band’s self-titled debut outing has been expanded to include two previously unreleased bonus tracks, while The Eleventh Hour has been expanded to include a Japanese bonus track as well as an entire disc, freshly remixed by the band.

After parting ways with thrash titans Megadeth in 1987, highly regarded percussion maestro Gar Samuelson began his next chapter. Relocating to Orange City, FL, Gar rented a farm and began converting its barn into a studio with the help of his brother, guitarist Stew Samuelson. Largely influenced by jazz fusion and carrying the primary goal of simply achieving a heavy sound, Fatal Opera was later solidified in 1990 with bassist Travis Karcher, Dave Inman on vocals, and short-term guitarist Jeff Bloom - who left the band the following year after contributing to a 10-song demo that was not widely circulated.

Over the next two years, the remaining quartet wrote and recorded the group's 10-song self-titled debut, after which they were joined by another fusion-influenced guitarist in Bill Brehme. Initially self-released on cassette, Fatal Opera signed with German label Massacre Records in 1994, which finally provided the album with a proper CD release in 1995. Cited by Gar as having been an "outward" effort - lyrically focused on socio-political matters, etc. - Fatal Opera displayed an adventurous and truly incomparable brand of technical thrash metal, peppered with melodic hooks and wild, jazz-inflected soloing.

Now, more than 20 years later, Divebomb Records is excited to reissue Fatal Opera's debut outing - expanded to include two previously unreleased bonus tracks. Fully remastered by Jamie King at The Basement Recording, the package will also boast a 20-page booklet including reimagined cover art, photographs, lyrics, and a retrospective interview with the bulk of the surviving band members. For the fans, by the fans.

Tracklisting:

“Dead By 1998”

“Evil Tears”

“Sphere Of Glass”

“Moving Underground (Bong)”

“The Unwilling”

“The Distant”

“Beaten Path”

“Overshadowed”

“Kill 'Em”

“Moon Turns The Tides”

Bonus tracks:

“Not Lost”

“Fusion Masters”

“Sphere Of Glass”:

The group's sophomore effort, The Eleventh Hour, began to take shape in 1994 with a 13-song pre-production demo. In 1995, however, vocalist Dave Inman amicably bowed out, resulting in the addition of enthusiastic new frontman Andy Freeman. Writing continued, and Fatal Opera entered the studio in the spring/early summer of 1996. If their debut had offered an adventurous and truly incomparable brand of technical thrash metal, The Eleventh Hour - released in 1997 (once more via Massacre Records) - found the band simply bursting with energy - more melodic, more progressive, more of everything: sure to appease fans of other one-of-a-kind acts such as Psychotic Waltz or Damn the Machine.

Divebomb Records is set to reissue Fatal Opera's The Eleventh Hour - expanded to include a Japanese bonus track as well as an entire disc, freshly remixed by the band. Fully remastered by Jamie King at The Basement Recording, the package will also boast a 20-page booklet including all-new cover art, photographs, lyrics, and a retrospective interview with the bulk of the surviving band members.

Tracklisting:

CD1 - Original Mix

“Would You?”

“Nothing Is Everything”

“Once I Was A Fly”

“Indiscretion”

“Inside/Outside”

“Lucy In The Sky”

“Wrist Twister”

“Mindfuck”

“Dredges (The Truth)”

“Three Steps”

“The End Of Me”

“My Psychiatrist”

“Devil Monkeys”

“Calling Of Lotar”

“Guilded Splinters” [Bonus Track]

CD2 - 2017 Remix

“Would You?”

vNothing Is Everything”

“Once I Was A Fly”

“Indiscretion”

“Inside/Outside”

“Lucy In The Sky”

“Wrist Twister”

“Mindfuck”

“Dredges (The Truth)”

“Three Steps”

“The End Of Me”

“My Psychiatrist”

“Devil Monkey's”

“Calling Of Lotar”

“Guilded Splinters” [Bonus Track]

“Swept Away” [Bonus Track]

“Devil Monkey’s” 2017 remix:

