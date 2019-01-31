FATES WARNING Add String Of Headline Dates To Upcoming Run With QUEENSRŸCHE

Progressive metal pioneers, Fates Warning, recently announced a much overdue tour of North America alongside Queensrÿche in March-April, and have now added a string of headline dates to the run.

Vocalist Ray Alder checked in to comment on the upcoming touring: ”Fates Warning are hitting the road again in support of our latest album Theories Of Flight. But this time we're touring the US with our good friends in Queensrÿche. The last time we all toured together was a blast, and we expect this time may be even better. We also look forward to playing some cities that we have not been able to visit in quite a while. We hope to see you all at the shows!"

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live (with Queensrÿche)

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room (with Queensrÿche)

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit's *

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (with Queensrÿche)

7 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage (with Queensrÿche)

8 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (with Queensrÿche)

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (with Queensrÿche)

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts (with Queensrÿche)

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel (with Queensrÿche)

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord (with Queensrÿche)

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (with Queensrÿche)

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center (with Queensrÿche)

17 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove *

19 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine *

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (with Queensrÿche)

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (with Queensrÿche)

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec (with Queensrÿche)

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey (with Queensrÿche)

24 - Tucson, AZ - House Of Bards *

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee (with Queensrÿche)

27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory (with Queensrÿche)

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda (with Queensrÿche)

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's (with Queensrÿche)

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades (with Queensrÿche)

April

1 - Redding, CA - The Dip *

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom (with Queensrÿche)

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune (with Queensrÿche)

* Fates Warning headline show



Lineup:

Ray Alder - Vocals

Jim Matheos - Guitars

Joey Vera - Bass

Mike Abdow - Guitars

Bobby Jarzombek - Drums

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)