FATES WARNING - Additional Texas Shows Added; European Tour Kicks Off This Weekend

US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning are returning to Europe this weekend in order to continue supporting their latest album, Theories Of Flight. Fates Warning will be appearing at Germany's Rock Hard Festival and at Sweden Rock Festival, but also play a string of club shows, beginning with a long overdue return to London on Friday, June 2nd.

Fates Warning have furthermore confirmed three new dates in Texas for August. Below is a list of all confirmed upcoming dates for Fates Warning, including a revision for August dates in The Netherlands (updates marked *).

June

2 - London, UK - Underworld

3 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

4 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival

5 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu + Psycho Village

6 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli + Psycho Village

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

June

11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's

15 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head On Stage

16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

18 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali Live

20 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

23 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

28 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

July

1 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August

3 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

5 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn *

9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

10 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box *



A tour trailer can be seen below.

Due to other commitments, Joey Vera will not be with Fates Warning on their June 8th Sweden Rock Festival performance. He will be replaced by original FW bassist Joe Dibiase for that show.

