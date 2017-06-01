FATES WARNING - Additional Texas Shows Added; European Tour Kicks Off This Weekend
June 1, 2017, 18 minutes ago
US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning are returning to Europe this weekend in order to continue supporting their latest album, Theories Of Flight. Fates Warning will be appearing at Germany's Rock Hard Festival and at Sweden Rock Festival, but also play a string of club shows, beginning with a long overdue return to London on Friday, June 2nd.
Fates Warning have furthermore confirmed three new dates in Texas for August. Below is a list of all confirmed upcoming dates for Fates Warning, including a revision for August dates in The Netherlands (updates marked *).
June
2 - London, UK - Underworld
3 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum
4 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Rock Hard Festival
5 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu + Psycho Village
6 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli + Psycho Village
8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival
June
11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
14 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy's
15 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head On Stage
16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
18 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali Live
20 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks
21 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
23 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex
28 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
July
1 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
August
3 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel
4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
5 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Neushoorn *
9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *
10 - Dallas, TX - Trees *
11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box *
A tour trailer can be seen below.
Due to other commitments, Joey Vera will not be with Fates Warning on their June 8th Sweden Rock Festival performance. He will be replaced by original FW bassist Joe Dibiase for that show.