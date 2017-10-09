FATES WARNING Announce Additional U.S., Mexico Dates

U.S. progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning have announced further live shows in the USA and Mexico as part of their next touring run in January 2018 in support of their much acclaimed latest album, Theories Of Flight.

Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder has checked in with the following comment about the newly announced shows:

“After a break from the last European tour it’s time to hit the road again. And this time we’re headed to the West Coast! Also, we will be performing in wonderful Mexico City for the first time! We cannot express how excited we are to finally be able to announce these dates as it has been a long time coming. See you all soon on the West coast leg of the Theories Of Flight tour 2018!”

As previously announced, all of the European shows will be recorded for an upcoming live release, which makes the dates very special, as the band also commented:

“It's been 20 years since we released our only live album, Still Life. It's time for an update! In January we'll be recording a series of shows in some of our favorite European cities. The best of these will be included in a live album to be released in 2018. While we haven't decided on the final set list yet we're planning on about a 2 hour set with as little overlap as possible with the Still Life album. Hope to see you all there!” – Jim Matheos



“We’re excited to be returning to Europe in 2018 for these special shows! Thanks to you, our incredible fans, for making “Theories...” such a success. We could not have done it without you! See you in 2018!” – Ray Alder

Dates:

January

5 – Seattle, WA – Studio Seven

7 – Mexico City, Mexico – Circo Volador

11 – Las Vegas, NV – Count Vamp’d

12 – Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

13 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Whisky A Go Go

18 – Essen, Germany – Turock (with Long Distance Calling)

19 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos-Saal (with Long Distance Calling)

20 – Milan, Italy – Legend

21 – Rome, Italy – Orion

23 – Ljublijana, Slovakia – Orto Bar

24 – Budapest, Hungary – A38

25 – Belgrade, Serbia – Dom Omladine

26 – Thessaloniki, Greece – Principal Club Theater

27 – Athens, Greece – Fuzz Club