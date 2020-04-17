FATES WARNING Live Guitarist MICHAEL ABDOW Premieres “Heavy Drifter” Video

Heart Signal is the fourth studio album from American guitarist / composer Michael Abdow. His latest effort is comprised of eight new pieces spanning 44 minutes, and features fretless bassist Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder, Whitesnake) and drummer Shawn Deneault (Santa Mamba). Heart Signal will be released on April 24th and is now available for pre-order on CD and digitally from michaelabdow.com.

The brand new video for the track “Heavy Drifter” can be seen below. According to Michael, "‘Heavy Drifter’ is one of the more technical songs from the album and is destined for our live set. The accompanying philosophy is ‘Wherever you go, drift with the weight of your experience in the moment; leaving no trace but what you contribute to return.’ For this video, we worked with David Brodsky and Allison Woest at My Good Eye: Music Visuals (Fates Warning, Queensrÿche, Arch/Matheos)."

Best known for his work with Fates Warning and Ray Alder, Michael had this to say about his most recent offering: "Heart Signal, as the title might suggest, aims to create a moment in each song that grips the listener and invokes an emotional response."

Tracklisting:

“Weight Of The World”

“Heart Signal”

“We Live Here”

“Heavy Drifter”

“The Hand That Takes”

“Cherry Blossom Descent”

“Synthetic Origins”

“Nature Of Play”

“Heart Signal”: