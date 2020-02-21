FATES WARNING Live Guitarist MICHAEL ABDOW To Release Heart Signal In April Featuring TONY FRANKLIN On Bass

Heart Signal is the fourth studio album from American guitarist/composer Michael Abdow. His latest effort is comprised of eight new pieces spanning 44 minutes and features fretless bassist Tony Franklin (The Firm, Blue Murder, Whitesnake) and drummer Shawn Deneault (Santa Mamba).

Heart Signal will be released on April 24th and is now available for preorder on CD and digitally from MichaelAbdow.com.

Best known for his work with Fates Warning and Ray Alder, Michael had this to say about his most recent offering: “Heart Signal, as the title might suggest, aims to create a moment in each song that grips the listener and invokes an emotional response.”

He continues, “It's my deepest dive yet into these elements and what I imagine hearing in an instrumental progressive album. I was lucky enough to have Tony on this group of songs as his voice on the bass is so unique and one of my very favorites. Shawn has also been integral in making this album what it is.”

Tracklisting:

“Weight Of The World”

“Heart Signal”

“We Live Here”

“Heavy Drifter”

“The Hand That Takes”

“Cherry Blossom Descent”

“Synthetic Origins”

“Nature Of Play”

“Heart Signal”: