FATES WARNING - Original Bassist JOE DIBIASE To Return For Three US Shows In March

Fates Warning bassist Joey Vera has checked in via Facebook with the following message:

"Just a quick heads up with something regarding the upcoming Fates Warning tour. Over a year ago I had committed to playing a gig with Armored Saint in Athens, Greece this March 15th. I wish to honor that commitment but that means that I'll sadly have to miss a couple of gigs with Fates in order to do it. So I will be not playing on the Detroit, Chicago and Milwaukee shows (some of my favorite cities by the way!).

Luckily for us, and you, my brother and OG Fates Warning bassist Joe DiBiase will be stepping up once again for these three gigs. So this will be amazing! I will resume in Minneapolis with Fates. I am currently practicing over 37 songs for the upcoming gigs with Motor Sister, Armored Saint and Fates Warning. My head is spinning out. But, not to pity me. This is the bed I've made for myself this time. I'm very sorry I'll be missing these three gigs but I know you'll be in good hands. i look forward to seeing all of you out there very soon!"

DiBiase, who left Fates Warning in 1996, is slated to play the following shows:

March

13 - Diesel - Detroit, MI

14 - Concord - Chicago, IL

15 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Metal Blade Records welcomes Fates Warning to its worldwide roster. Fates Warning began in the early 1980's playing a traditional style of heavy metal. However, they quickly began to adopt a more technically proficient style and are considered by many to be the first true prog-metal band. While the band has subsequently moved in more melodic and ambient directions, they have remained a vibrant and well-respected cornerstone for the prog camp within the heavy metal strata.

Fates Warning's Ray Alder (vocals) comments: "All of us in Fates Warning are happy to announce that we are back with Metal Blade Records. Metal Blade has been there for us since the very beginning and we are proud to call them part of our family. The journey begins again and we cannot begin to say how excited we are to work together once more. A big thank you to our fans for sticking with us through all these years. We could not be here today without all of you. That is a fact. Thank you everyone. Here's to making some new memories!"

Next month, Fates Warning will head back out on the road with Queensrÿche, touring the US in support of last year's Live Over Europe release. See below for all dates.

After the conclusion of the trek, Fates Warning will begin work on their 13th studio album, set for a 2020 release. Stay tuned for more Fates Warning news coming soon.

Tour dates:

March

2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live (with Queensrÿche)

3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room (with Queensrÿche)

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit's *

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (with Queensrÿche)

7 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage (with Queensrÿche)

8 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater *

9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza (with Queensrÿche)

10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (with Queensrÿche)

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts (with Queensrÿche)

13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel (with Queensrÿche)

14 - Chicago, IL - Concord (with Queensrÿche)

15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (with Queensrÿche)

16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center (with Queensrÿche)

17 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove *

19 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine *

20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues (with Queensrÿche)

21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (with Queensrÿche)

22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec (with Queensrÿche)

23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey (with Queensrÿche)

24 - Tucson, AZ - House Of Bards *

26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee (with Queensrÿche)

27 - San Diego, CA - Observatory (with Queensrÿche)

28 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda (with Queensrÿche)

29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's (with Queensrÿche)

30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades (with Queensrÿche)

April

1 - Redding, CA - The Dip *

2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom (with Queensrÿche)

3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune (with Queensrÿche)

* Fates Warning headline show