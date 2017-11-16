FATES WARNING - Perfect Symmetry, Parallels Albums To Be Reissued In January; Bonus Material Included

On January 12th, Metal Blade Records will reissue two of Fates Warning's fan-favorite albums, Perfect Symmetry (1989) and Parallels (1991), as part of the label's "Originals Series". Featuring new vinyl mastering by Patrick W. Engel, both Perfect Symmetry and Parallels will be released on vinyl with 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts. The digipak CDs include poster booklets with five bonus tracks each.

See below for an overview of all vinyl versions, plus CD tracklistings. Pre-order your copies now via Metal Blade Records (USA), EMP (EU) or at the eBay-store (EU).

Parallels "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

- 180g Black Vinyl

- wine-red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- clear light salmon col. vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

- ochre brown marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)

Parallels CD tracklisting:

"Leave The Past Behind"

"Life In Still Water"

"Eye To Eye"

"The Eleventh Hour"

"Point Of View"

"We Only Say Goodbye"

"Don't Follow Me"

"The Road Goes On Forever"

"Leave The Past Behind" (demo)*

"Eye To Eye" (demo)*

"Eleventh Hour" (demo)*

"Point Of View" (demo)*

"Don't Follow Me" (demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos, mastered by Brad Vance)

Perfect Symmetry "Originals-Series" LP reissue:

- 180g Black Vinyl

- white/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 300)

- clear lavender marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. 200)

- violet blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. 500)

Perfect Symmetry CD tracklisting:

"Part Of The Machine"

"Through Different Eyes"

"Static Acts"

"A World Apart"

"At Fate's Hands"

"The Arena"

"Chasing Time"

"Nothing Left To Say"

"Part Of The Machine" (Demo)*

"Through Different Eyes" (Demo)*

"Static Acts" (Demo)*

"The Arena" (Demo)*

"Nothing Left To Say" (Demo)*

* Bonus Tracks (pre-production demos recorded Feb 89 at Silver Cloud Recording, Burbank CA)