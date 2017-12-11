FATES WARNING Release Video Trailer For January Tour Dates; Band To Mix Live Album With JENS BOGREN
US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning will be playing a string of shows both in Europe and in the USA/Mexico next month in support of their latest album, Theories Of Flight. A trailer with a message from Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder can be found below.
And here is a list of the exact dates coming up, which also include German post rockers Long Distance Calling as special guests for the shows in Germany:
5 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky
18 - Essen, Germany - Turock
19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
20 - Milan, Italy - Legend
21 - Rome, Italy - Orion
23 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
24 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
25 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine
26 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
27 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club
As previously announced, all of the upcoming European shows will be recorded for a live release to be mixed by Jens Bogren, who last worked with Fates Warning on their Theories Of Flight studio album.
The band commented the live release plans as follows: "It's been 20 years since we released our only live album, Still Life. It's time for an update! In January we'll be recording a series of shows in some of our favourite European cities. The best of these will be included in a live album to be released in 2018. While we haven't decided on the final set list yet we're planning on about a 2-hour set with as little overlap as possible with the Still Life album. Hope to see you all there!" - Jim Matheos