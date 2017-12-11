FATES WARNING Release Video Trailer For January Tour Dates; Band To Mix Live Album With JENS BOGREN

US progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning will be playing a string of shows both in Europe and in the USA/Mexico next month in support of their latest album, Theories Of Flight. A trailer with a message from Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder can be found below.

And here is a list of the exact dates coming up, which also include German post rockers Long Distance Calling as special guests for the shows in Germany:

January

5 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

January

18 - Essen, Germany - Turock

19 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

20 - Milan, Italy - Legend

21 - Rome, Italy - Orion

23 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

24 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

25 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

26 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

27 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

As previously announced, all of the upcoming European shows will be recorded for a live release to be mixed by Jens Bogren, who last worked with Fates Warning on their Theories Of Flight studio album.

The band commented the live release plans as follows: "It's been 20 years since we released our only live album, Still Life. It's time for an update! In January we'll be recording a series of shows in some of our favourite European cities. The best of these will be included in a live album to be released in 2018. While we haven't decided on the final set list yet we're planning on about a 2-hour set with as little overlap as possible with the Still Life album. Hope to see you all there!" - Jim Matheos