FATES WARNING Streaming "Life In Still Water" Track From Upcoming Live Over Europe Album

Progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning present a third single from their upcoming live album Live Over Europe, which will be released June 29th via InsideOutMusic worldwide. Check out “Life In Still Water”, which was recorded during the show in Aschaffenburg, Germany on the band's latest European tour:

To pre-order for Live Over Europe, check here for your format of preference. Or order the 2CD or 3LP (+ 2CD as bonus) from the InsideOutMusic webshop here.

Gathered during the group’s most recent European headlining run for their latest studio album Theories Of Flight in January 2018, Live Over Europe includes recordings from eight different cities (Aschaffenburg, Germany, Belgrade, Serbia, Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, Rome and Milan, Italy, Budapest, Hungary as well as Ljubljana, Slovenia) and a total of 23 songs in over 138 minutes of playing time, spanning 30 years of the group’s seminal career.

Live Over Europe was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Kreator, Symphony X) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden and will be available as limited 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold 3LP + Bonus-2CD or as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"From The Rooftops"

"Life In Still Water"

"One"

"Pale Fire"

"Seven Stars"

"SOS"

"Pieces Of Me"

"Firefly"

"The Light And Shade Of Things"

"Wish"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Silent Cries"

"And Yet It Moves"

CD 2:

"Still Remains"

"Nothing Left To Say"

"Acquiescence"

"The Eleventh Hour"

"Point Of View"

"Falling"

"A Pleasant Shade Of Gray, Pt. IX"

"Through Different Eyes"

"Monument"

"Eye To Eye"

“The Light And Shade Of Things”:

"Firefly":

Unboxing video:

Fates Warning lineup 2018 (above from left to right):

Bobby Jarzombek - Drums

Joey Vera - Bass and Vocals

Ray Alder - Vocals

Jim Matheos - Guitars

Mike Abdow - Guitars and Vocals

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)