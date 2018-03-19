FATES WARNING - Unpublished Photos From Awaken The Guardian Live Deluxe Book

Last year, for the 31st anniversary of their masterwork Awaken The Guardian, Fates Warning officially released Awaken The Guardian Live where the prior year, guitarist Jim Matheos reassembled the Awaken The Guardian-era lineup for two special festival appearances: Keep It True XIX in Lauda-Konigshofen, Germany and Prog Power USA XVII in Atlanta, GA. This release consists of both festival performances in their entirety and is available on CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and double gatefold vinyl via Metal Blade.

Photographer Mark Cubbedge, who documented the entire Atlanta performance for the band, was willing to share some unpublished pics from the Live deluxe book collector's edition with Maximum Metal; check out several previously unseen photos at this location.

Cubbedge reveals that Awaken The Guardian is a special album for him, saying, "Awaken The Guardian, when it was originally released in 1986, impacted me unlike any music before or since. Quite honestly that album - and particularly the song 'Guardian' - pulled me through the darkest and most difficult times of my life.

As a teenager in the mid and late 1980s, I had to learn about the fragility of human life at an age when most people have a sense of invulnerability. I watched way too many of my friends' parents bury their children before they really had a chance to live. So often music provides a safe haven for us through its lyrics, and for me 'Guardian' brought with it light, hope and encouragement at a time when none seemed to exist.



'Entities pass in the night. Guardians and the Reaper fight. The will to live shall win.' Those lines from 'Guardian' were exactly what I needed to hear and understand."