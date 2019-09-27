FATES WARNING Vocalist RAY ALDER Launches New Single "Crown Of Thorns"; Music Video Streaming

The upcoming first solo album by Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder, What The Water Wants, will be released worldwide on October 18 via InsideOutMusic. Today marks the release of the album’s second single, “Crown Of Thorns”. You can check it out in a video clip directed by Manuel Giménez / MG Media Productions, below.

Ray Alder checked in with the following comment about the song: “In doing a solo album I wanted to try and write songs that I wouldn't normally do with Fates Warning. I wanted to show a different side of what I'm about vocally. This song 'Crown Of Thorns' to me is sort of an homage to the 70's singers and bands I Iistened to while growing up, where a lot of the focus was on the melody. From the very beginning I found this song super interesting because of the bass line that repeats throughout the entire song. Everything is written around it, so that the melody of the vocals has to flow around it as well. This is one of my favorite tracks from the solo album, and not just because it is so different.”

Ray Alder’s What The Water Wants album includes 10 melodic and versatile songs created with assistance from guitarists Mike Abdow (Fates Warning touring member) and Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black), as well as drummer Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield). The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM).

What The Water Wants will be available as limited first-pressing digipak CD with a bonus track (an acoustic version of “The Road”) and as LP on 180gr. vinyl with the full album on CD as bonus. You can pre-order the album in its various formats here.

What The Water Wants tracklisting:

“Lost“

“Crown Of Thorns“

“Some Days“

“Shine“

“Under Dark Skies“

“A Beautiful Lie“

“The Road“

“Wait“

“What The Water Wanted“

“The Killing Floor“

“The Road“ (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track

“What The Water Wanted” lyric video:

(Photo - Pablo Sanz)