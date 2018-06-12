FATES WARNING Vocalist RAY ALDER On Upcoming Live Over Europe Release - "We Are Used To Challenging Ourselves Live"

Progressive metal pioneers Fates Warning will release their new live album Live Over Europe on June 29th via InsideOutMusic. In a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, vocalist Ray Alder talks about Live Over Europe, how European audiences react differently than US audiences, and his regimen to becoming a better singer. An excerpt follows:

Q: With such expansive and technically challenging songs does the band have to rehearse longer or harder to get everything down prior a tour?

Ray Alder: "No, that the funny thing; we don’t rehearse at all [laughing]. Its weird, when are going to be together for 3-5 months we just have a longer than normal sound check. That’s its. Everyone in the band is professional, works on the stuff on their own, and knows not to waste each others time. Before we did this European live album, we met in Seattle to play a few shows. Then we went to LA and rehearsed for two days on the new material that we had planned to do for this CD. That was the first time we rehearsed in I don’t know how many years. It was odd, like 'What are we doing here, let’s get something to eat. It’s boring'. We are so used to challenging ourselves live!"

Read more at Metal-Rules.com.

To pre-order for Live Over Europe, check here for your format of preference. Or order the 2CD or 3LP (+ 2CD as bonus) from the InsideOutMusic webshop here.

Gathered during the group’s most recent European headlining run for their latest studio album Theories Of Flight in January 2018, Live Over Europe includes recordings from eight different cities (Aschaffenburg, Germany, Belgrade, Serbia, Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, Rome and Milan, Italy, Budapest, Hungary as well as Ljubljana, Slovenia) and a total of 23 songs in over 138 minutes of playing time, spanning 30 years of the group’s seminal career.

Live Over Europe was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Kreator, Symphony X) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden and will be available as limited 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold 3LP + Bonus-2CD or as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"From The Rooftops"

"Life In Still Water"

"One"

"Pale Fire"

"Seven Stars"

"SOS"

"Pieces Of Me"

"Firefly"

"The Light And Shade Of Things"

"Wish"

"Another Perfect Day"

"Silent Cries"

"And Yet It Moves"

CD 2:

"Still Remains"

"Nothing Left To Say"

"Acquiescence"

"The Eleventh Hour"

"Point Of View"

"Falling"

"A Pleasant Shade Of Gray, Pt. IX"

"Through Different Eyes"

"Monument"

"Eye To Eye"

“The Light And Shade Of Things”:

"Firefly":

Fates Warning lineup 2018 (above from left to right):

Bobby Jarzombek - Drums

Joey Vera - Bass and Vocals

Ray Alder - Vocals

Jim Matheos - Guitars

Mike Abdow - Guitars and Vocals

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)