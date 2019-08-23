FATES WARNING Vocalist RAY ALDER Signs Worldwide Solo Deal With InsideOutMusic; Debut Album Out In October; First Single Streaming

After various successful releases with his main band in the previous years, InsideOutMusic welcome longtime Fates Warning vocalist and frontman Ray Alder to a new worldwide co-operation for his solo releases.

Ray checked in with the following comment: “Hi everyone! I am so happy to announce that I have signed a deal with InsideOutMusic for my solo project and the debut album What The Water Wants. I want to thank InsideOutMusic for giving me the opportunity to record and share this album with the world. For the last year I have been writing with Mike Abdow, (Fates Warning touring guitarist), guitarist/bassist Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) and my longtime friend Craig Anderson (Ignite) on drums. The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM, etc.), who worked tirelessly with me to give this project the great sound we felt it deserved. I have had the ideas for a while but never had the time to actually sit down and write. But since Fates Warning had taken a break from writing and touring I finally had the chance to assemble the album. I hope you all enjoy it as much as we did writing and recording it!”

Ray Alder’s first solo album for the label is entitled What The Water Wants, and includes 10 melodic and versatile songs created with assistance from guitarists Mike Abdow (Fates Warning touring member) and Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black) as well as drummer Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield). The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM) and will be released worldwide on October 18.

A first single and introduction to the record has been launched today, check out the track “What The Water Wanted” via the lyric video by Cloud Music Typography, below. Or stream it on Spotify here.

What The Water Wants will be available as limited first-pressing digipak CD with a bonus track (an acoustic version of “The Road”) and as LP on 180gr. vinyl with the full album on CD as bonus. You can pre-order the album in its various formats here.

What The Water Wants tracklisting:

“Lost“

“Crown Of Thorns“

“Some Days“

“Shine“

“Under Dark Skies“

“A Beautiful Lie“

“The Road“

“Wait“

“What The Water Wanted“

“The Killing Floor“

“The Road“ (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track

“What The Water Wanted” lyric video:

(Photo - Pablo Sanz)