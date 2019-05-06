FATES WARNING Vocalist RAY ALDER Takes You Inside Band's Tour Bus; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, singer Ray Alder takes you inside the touring vehicle of Fates Warning. Watch below:

In a recent episode of Dream Tour, Alder discusses his ultimate tour lineup:

Metal Blade Records recently welcomed Fates Warning to its worldwide roster. Fates Warning began in the early 1980's playing a traditional style of heavy metal. However, they quickly began to adopt a more technically proficient style and are considered by many to be the first true prog-metal band. While the band has subsequently moved in more melodic and ambient directions, they have remained a vibrant and well-respected cornerstone for the prog camp within the heavy metal strata.

Ray Alder comments: "All of us in Fates Warning are happy to announce that we are back with Metal Blade Records. Metal Blade has been there for us since the very beginning and we are proud to call them part of our family. The journey begins again and we cannot begin to say how excited we are to work together once more. A big thank you to our fans for sticking with us through all these years. We could not be here today without all of you. That is a fact. Thank you everyone. Here's to making some new memories!"

Fates Warning are set to begin work on their 13th studio album, set for a 2020 release. Stay tuned for more Fates Warning news coming soon.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)