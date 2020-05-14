FATES WARNING - Vocals For New Album Complete

Fates Warning vocalist Ray Alder has checked in with a recording update, found below.

In 2019, Alder released a video for "Wait", a song from his first solo album, What The Water Wants, out now via InsideOutMusic. The clip, directed by Manuel Giménez / MG Media Productions, can be seen below.

Says Ray: "It's been a little over a month now since What The Water Wants came out. I truly appreciate all the great things everyone has been saying about my first solo album. Thank you! It was a lot of work but well worth it to hear such a positive response. I hope you are all still enjoying it! As a thank you for listening (and for those who may not of heard it yet) here is another video from What The Water Wants. This is a song that Tony Hernando and I wrote together. Here is the video for ‘Wait’.”

What The Water Wants includes 10 melodic and versatile songs created with assistance from guitarists Mike Abdow (Fates Warning touring member) and Tony Hernando (Lords Of Black), as well as drummer Craig Anderson (Ignite, Crescent Shield). The album was mixed by Simone Mularoni (Rhapsody, Michael Romeo, DGM).

Order the album in its various formats here.

What The Water Wants tracklisting:

"Lost"

"Crown Of Thorns"

"Some Days"

"Shine"

"Under Dark Skies"

"A Beautiful Lie"

"The Road"

"Wait"

"What The Water Wanted"

"The Killing Floor"

"The Road" (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track

“Crown Of Thorns” video:

“What The Water Wanted” lyric video: