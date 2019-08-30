FEAR FACTORY Alumnus CHRISTIAN OLDE WOLBERS Demos Gibson Explorer B-2 Guitar

Christian Olde Wolbers was a member of Fear Factory for 13 years; initially playing bass from 1993 to 2002, and then switching to guitar from 2003 to 2006.

He discovered music at an early age after finding his mother's Elvis Presley collection. Not long after, he unearthed the world of punk, hardcore and heavy metal and would go on to play with the likes of Fear Factory, Arkaea, Nailbomb, Powerflo and Evolution Empire.

Christian recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles, California to share stories of his career in music, while checking out the brand new Explorer B-2 from Gibson's Modern Collection.