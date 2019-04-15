FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Collaborates With KAOSIS On "Hitech - Lowlife" Single / Video

Spawned out of the wastelands of dubstep and industrial metal, this hyper-aggressive collaboration between Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares and Kaosis is set to unapologetically divide the global metal audience. Love them or hate them, Kaosis have arrived.

Kaosis recently signed a deal with Atypeek Music in France. Atypeek is well known for breaking new cult bands, and were responsible for helping launch Monster Magnet’s debut album, Spine Of God.

Released on April 15th, the single "Hitech - Lowlife" conjures up images of James Cameron's Terminators battling in a war-torn futuristic soundscape; but the inspiration for the track is far more human. The collaboration between Cazares and Kaosis was fluid and completed over several file sharing sessions.

"Dino was sent the basic drum progressions, and a week later we had these heavier than god guitar tracks," says Kaosis drummer Dvoid. The accompanying music video was directed by Xen and features Cazares appearing as a hologram against the backdrop of an '80s sci-fi throwback theme. Ending with an unexpected plot twist, the narrative of the music video features an isolated person seeking violent refuge in a virtual reality of torture, violence and rape.

"I think most people will take this video the wrong way," admits vocalist Xen. "There are positive questions being raised in the narrative. Our sound is about breaking down barriers; not re-enforcing stale stereotypes. Atypeek 100% supports our bold new vision for metal and that means a lot to us and our fans."

