FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Shares New Riff, Launches Signature Pedal

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares has uploaded the following 26-second clip, showcasing a riff from an undisclosed song off of the new Fear Factory album, expected next year. In the video below, Dino is using his new signature Overdrive pedal from Pro Tone Pedals.

Dino Cazares is, simply put, a legend in the industrial metal world. Being the backbone of the ground breaking, genre bending Fear Factory for 30 years, Dino's viciously tight rhythm work, melodic lead chops, and fearless embrace of extended range guitars makes him a perfect match for the Pro Tone Pedals family.

To celebrate Dino and Fear Factory's 30 year milestone the first 30 pedals ordered will be in a limited edition blue glow color all personally autographed by Dino. Get yours now at this location.

"My signature overdrive is exactly what I need to drive my amps to the next level and make some of my favorite frequencies stand out in the mix - especially the pick articulation," says Dino. "The bass switch is a great tool - it helps me tighten up the low end and fine tune the bass on all of my amps."