FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Talks Auditioning Singers For New Project - "I've Got Over 300 People Who Want To Be A Part Of It"

Knotfest recently caught up with Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares to discuss the 25th Anniversary of the band's breakthrough album, Demanufacture. He also touched on the ongoing lawsuits that have left the band in limbo, and talked about other projects he currently has in the works.

Cazares: "I've been working on my own project. No name for it yet. I've been auditioning singers - through video, of course - and I've got over 300 people who want to be a part of this new project. Going through all those singers is a lot of work. So I'm working on that, and then I will see what the future holds for Fear Factory."

Cazares recently announced his plan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's Demanufacture album, released in June 1995 via Roadrunner Records.

Says Dino: "June 13th is the 25th anniversary of our groundbreaking record, Demanufacture, and to celebrate I'm releasing three videos of behind the scenes footage of Greg Reely, Rhys Fulber and myself mixing the album at The Enterprise Studios in Burbank California. Part 1 will be released on June 13th to coincide the release date, only on my Patreon."

Cazares breaks down the riff from “Replica”, taken from Demanufacture, below: