FEAR FACTORY / MALIGNANCY Drummer MIKE HELLER Ripped Off By Thieves In Holland, Seeking Assistance In Tracking Them Down - "I Have Absolutely No Way To Replace This Stuff"

Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, who is currently on the road in Europe playing for Malignancy, has posted the following message. Please read....

"I can't believe that I am actually typing these words into my phone right now... last night was the first show of the Malignancy European tour... we are sharing a bus with four other bands, and during our set at De Flux in Zaandam Netherlands, someone broke into the bus and stole two other people's laptops, someone's GoPro, and also, my backpack with my entire life inside of it.

Since this was the first night of the tour, and before we had been in the bus for more than just a few hours, I didn't even get a chance to separate my stuff like I normally would... so someone ran away with my brand new iPad, my brand new Kindle, my two backup hard drives, all of my medication, my iPod, my contact lenses, two sets of headphones, all of my chargers, and most importantly, my MacBook Pro with all of my Pro Tools files, and all of my video files on it. Someone stole the most important thing in my life, aside from my girlfriend, my dog, and my family.

I have my entire life on that laptop. It is my recording studio... All of the albums I have recorded in the last five years, all of the demos I made, all of the drum videos that I haven't released yet, and all of the session work I was in the process of sending out to clients. Stuff that I could never ever possibly replace.

The police said that there is very little chance that I will ever recover any of this... but if anyone in Holland has any information whatsoever, I would appreciate it more than I am able to put into words at this time. I broke down in front of the entire tour package last night, and tears are hitting my phone as I am trying type this right now. I have absolutely no way to replace this stuff, and nowhere even remotely close to enough money to even cover five percent of what was taken from me. I feel unbelievably stupid, I feel completely heartbroken, I feel completely violated, and I feel completely lost..."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Heller by his friend and photographer Tom Couture. Go to this location for details.