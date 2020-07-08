FEAR Legend LEE VING Joins CHARLIE BENANTE, SCOTT IAN, DAN LILKER For "I Don't Care About You" Performance; Video

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has released the video below, performing Fear's "I Don't Care About You" with Fear frontman Lee Ving, Scott Ian, and Dan Lilker.

Says Benante: "How the hell did you guys hook up with Lee Ving??? He’s a fucking legend! We will surely be asked that question too many times to answer over the rest of our lives so... He DM’d Scott on Instagram. Yep, sometimes social media is awesome.

"First off, the fact that Lee was even paying attention to our Instajams blows my mind. And then he hit Scott up and asked if we could do something together. Could we? Holy shit yes we can! Scott couldn’t text me and Danny fast enough and we felt the same as he did - we are all such huge fans of Lee and Fear.

"The Record, Fear’s debut album was such a direct influence on S.O.D. They were hard as hell and twice as tight. I used to watch their performances in Decline Of The Western Civilization over and over, marvelling in their ability to not give a fuck. When Scott started drawing the S.O.D. comic strips in 1984, Sgt. D was basically a zombie Lee. For us they were inspiration and our aspiration. We even covered 'I Love Livin’ In The City' live to fill out our set (S.E.O.D. was only 28 minutes long).

"I replied, 'I Don’t Care About You' to Scott’s query about doing a track with Lee, and Danny and I were in. Lee was just as excited about doing this as we were. Turns out he’s a fan! Have fun watching/listening my friends, we did!

"Thank you Lee! Thank you to Andy Lagis and Dima Levanchuk for the mix and vid edit."