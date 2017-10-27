FEARED – Featuring Former / Current THE HAUNTED, SUFFOCATION, DÅÅTH Members Announce Svart Album

Swedish death-metallers Feared have announced the release of their sixth full-length album titled Svart.

Mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, Trivium, Whitechapel) and featuring the artwork of Sylvain Lucchina, the follow-up to last year’s fifth album Synder will be released worldwide on December 8th.

Led by The Haunted’s guitarist Ola Englund and featuring current and former members of Dååth, Suffocation and Clawfinger, the Swedes have just revealed a music video for the album’s first single “The Mare”.

Vocalist Mario checked in to comment on the track as follows: “Obviously we're very excited to air our first single from the new album Svart, it's a dark piece and an instant Feared classic. So get your necks ready and get into Halloween mode.”

Tracklisting:

“När Allt Blir Svart”

“King Of The Dead”

“Hate Mantra”

“My Next”

“In I Dimman”

“Your Black Is My White”

“Engines Of Death”

“The Mare”

“Blodspår”

“The Mare” video: